620 Golden Meadows Lane

Welcome home to this awesome 5 bd 3.5 bath with hardwood floors, marblefireplace, and sunroom that will take your breath away. Meticulously maintainedwith vaulted ceilings, large master suite and upgraded kitchen you will feel right athome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
