620 Golden Meadows Lane
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

620 Golden Meadows Lane

620 Golden Meadows Lane · No Longer Available
Location

620 Golden Meadows Lane, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this awesome 5 bd 3.5 bath with hardwood floors, marblefireplace, and sunroom that will take your breath away. Meticulously maintainedwith vaulted ceilings, large master suite and upgraded kitchen you will feel right athome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Golden Meadows Lane have any available units?
620 Golden Meadows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Golden Meadows Lane have?
Some of 620 Golden Meadows Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Golden Meadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
620 Golden Meadows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Golden Meadows Lane pet-friendly?
No, 620 Golden Meadows Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 620 Golden Meadows Lane offer parking?
Yes, 620 Golden Meadows Lane offers parking.
Does 620 Golden Meadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Golden Meadows Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Golden Meadows Lane have a pool?
No, 620 Golden Meadows Lane does not have a pool.
Does 620 Golden Meadows Lane have accessible units?
No, 620 Golden Meadows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Golden Meadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Golden Meadows Lane has units with dishwashers.

