Suwanee, GA
519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane
Last updated August 11 2019 at 11:03 AM

519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane

519 Myrtle Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

519 Myrtle Trace Lane, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
NEWer 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath House W/ Bedroom / Full Bath On Main and 3 Large Bedrooms Up; Granite Kitchen; Open Plan w/ Fireside Great Room, Formal Dining, Granite Kitchen w/ Breakfast Area; Highly Overrated North Gwinnett High; Quick Commute To Suwanee, Johns Creek / Alpharetta, Windward, Cumming, Norcross, Duluth, Peachtree Corners, Buford, Lawrenceville, etc. Easy Access To I-85, I-895, Cumming Hwy 20, Hwy 316, etc; Close To Express Shuttle Direct To Downtown * Lawn Care Included * Near *** Unlimited BBQ Ribs Offer at So Gong Dong Tofu / Red Lobster Buffet ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane have any available units?
519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane have?
Some of 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane offers parking.
Does 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane have a pool?
No, 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane have accessible units?
No, 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane has units with dishwashers.
