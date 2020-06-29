519 MYRTLE TRACE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

NEWer 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath House W/ Bedroom / Full Bath On Main and 3 Large Bedrooms Up; Granite Kitchen; Open Plan w/ Fireside Great Room, Formal Dining, Granite Kitchen w/ Breakfast Area; Highly Overrated North Gwinnett High; Quick Commute To Suwanee, Johns Creek / Alpharetta, Windward, Cumming, Norcross, Duluth, Peachtree Corners, Buford, Lawrenceville, etc. Easy Access To I-85, I-895, Cumming Hwy 20, Hwy 316, etc; Close To Express Shuttle Direct To Downtown * Lawn Care Included * Near *** Unlimited BBQ Ribs Offer at So Gong Dong Tofu / Red Lobster Buffet ***