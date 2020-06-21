All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

518 Suwanee Green Boulevard

518 Suwanee Green Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

518 Suwanee Green Blvd, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Must See

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard have any available units?
518 Suwanee Green Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
Is 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
518 Suwanee Green Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard offer parking?
No, 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard have a pool?
No, 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 Suwanee Green Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
