Suwanee, GA
4354 Grove Field Court
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:00 AM

4354 Grove Field Court

4354 Grove Field Court NW · No Longer Available
Location

4354 Grove Field Court NW, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Beautiful corner unit Townhome in the heart of Suwanee! This residence offers a finished basement w/ a bedroom & full bath; open eat-in kitchen overlooking spacious living room w/ fireplace; Large master bedroom & bath; private balcony and hardwood floors; swim/tennis & North Gwinnett Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

