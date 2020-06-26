All apartments in Suwanee
4307 Tacoma Trace

4307 Tacoma Trce · No Longer Available
Location

4307 Tacoma Trce, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BELLVIEW FLOOR PLAN. OPEN LAYOUT ON FINISHED BASEMENT. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. S/S APPLIANCES. TWO OVERSIZED BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH SEPERATE BATH EACH. LARGE 3RD BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET. SPACIOUS HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER SUWANEE LOCATION! EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 Tacoma Trace have any available units?
4307 Tacoma Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 Tacoma Trace have?
Some of 4307 Tacoma Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 Tacoma Trace currently offering any rent specials?
4307 Tacoma Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 Tacoma Trace pet-friendly?
No, 4307 Tacoma Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 4307 Tacoma Trace offer parking?
Yes, 4307 Tacoma Trace offers parking.
Does 4307 Tacoma Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 Tacoma Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 Tacoma Trace have a pool?
No, 4307 Tacoma Trace does not have a pool.
Does 4307 Tacoma Trace have accessible units?
No, 4307 Tacoma Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 Tacoma Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4307 Tacoma Trace has units with dishwashers.
