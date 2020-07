Amenities

Sought After North Gwinnett School District. Home located adjacent to George Pierce Park, minutes from Sims Lake Park. Walk to Suwanee Town Center/Greenway! Beautiful, large and wooded private backyard. 4 bed / 2 full bath. new painted inside. . No HOA and a spacious, level driveway with room for parking. Neighborhood just minutes away I-85, Lake Lanier and so many conveniences! No app fee for a limited time!