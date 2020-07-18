All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

380 Northaven Avenue

380 Northaven Ave · (678) 979-6801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

380 Northaven Ave, Suwanee, GA 30024

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2125 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new luxury townhouse in a top rated North Gwinnett school district., Hardwood floor on the main level.
All new appliances, washer/dryer and 2" window blinds, 5 burner gas cook top, & double wall ovens. Main floor features family room, dining, powder rm & kitchen w island, plenty of counter space & a great spot for entertaining. The first floor hosts a bonus 4th bdrm with a full bath. Upstairs Owner's suite features a huge walk-in closet, dual vanities, large shower & garden tub, spectacular view out your living room and bedrooms.
I-85,near shopping and access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Northaven Avenue have any available units?
380 Northaven Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 Northaven Avenue have?
Some of 380 Northaven Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Northaven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
380 Northaven Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Northaven Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 380 Northaven Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 380 Northaven Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 380 Northaven Avenue offers parking.
Does 380 Northaven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 Northaven Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Northaven Avenue have a pool?
No, 380 Northaven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 380 Northaven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 380 Northaven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Northaven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 Northaven Avenue has units with dishwashers.
