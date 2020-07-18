380 Northaven Avenue

Amenities
Brand new luxury townhouse in a top rated North Gwinnett school district., Hardwood floor on the main level.
All new appliances, washer/dryer and 2" window blinds, 5 burner gas cook top, & double wall ovens. Main floor features family room, dining, powder rm & kitchen w island, plenty of counter space & a great spot for entertaining. The first floor hosts a bonus 4th bdrm with a full bath. Upstairs Owner's suite features a huge walk-in closet, dual vanities, large shower & garden tub, spectacular view out your living room and bedrooms.
I-85,near shopping and access