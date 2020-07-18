Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3797 Brushy Ridge Way
3797 Brushy Ridge Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3797 Brushy Ridge Way, Suwanee, GA 30024
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming renovated house in quiet Suwanee subdivision. New hardwoods downstairs and carpet
upstairs, fresh paint, private backyard, large bedrooms, washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3797 Brushy Ridge Way have any available units?
3797 Brushy Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Suwanee, GA
.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Suwanee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3797 Brushy Ridge Way have?
Some of 3797 Brushy Ridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3797 Brushy Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
3797 Brushy Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3797 Brushy Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 3797 Brushy Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Suwanee
.
Does 3797 Brushy Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 3797 Brushy Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 3797 Brushy Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3797 Brushy Ridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3797 Brushy Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 3797 Brushy Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 3797 Brushy Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 3797 Brushy Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3797 Brushy Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3797 Brushy Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
