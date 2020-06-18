3783 Memphis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in sought-after Suwanee with upgrades galore! The home has fireplace with ebony marble surround, custom walk-in California Closets, and beautiful oak hardwood floors on main level. The large gourmet kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, and all appliances provided, including gas stove/range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. All bedrooms are upstairs including a large master suite with vaulted ceilings.. Bottom floor has unfinished basement for ample storage and 2-car garage with garage door opener. There is a large rear deck for grilling or enjoying the outside. This is a non-smoking unit.

In-town living in the suburbs! Shadowbrook at Town Center is a 101-home traditional walking neighborhood of handsome craftsman-style homes and brick townhomes, located in the heart of Suwanee, directly adjacent to the very popular Town Center Park. A vibrant mixed-use area anchored by a 10-acre urban-style park, Town Center embodies Suwanee's vision for "live, work, play, and shop." Suwanee was recently voted one of the 10 best small towns in America. One of the primary benefits of living in Shadowbrook is the easy walking distance to the many shops, restaurants, bars, and community events at Town Center. There is always something going on in the park, especially in the warmer months, including weekly concerts and festivals as well as a farmers market. For nature lovers, the neighborhood is steps away from the Suwanee Greenway walking trail. In-town living in the suburbs!