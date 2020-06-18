All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated April 2 2020

3783 Memphis Drive

3783 Memphis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3783 Memphis Drive, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in sought-after Suwanee with upgrades galore! The home has fireplace with ebony marble surround, custom walk-in California Closets, and beautiful oak hardwood floors on main level. The large gourmet kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, and all appliances provided, including gas stove/range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. All bedrooms are upstairs including a large master suite with vaulted ceilings.. Bottom floor has unfinished basement for ample storage and 2-car garage with garage door opener. There is a large rear deck for grilling or enjoying the outside. This is a non-smoking unit.
In-town living in the suburbs! Shadowbrook at Town Center is a 101-home traditional walking neighborhood of handsome craftsman-style homes and brick townhomes, located in the heart of Suwanee, directly adjacent to the very popular Town Center Park. A vibrant mixed-use area anchored by a 10-acre urban-style park, Town Center embodies Suwanee's vision for "live, work, play, and shop." Suwanee was recently voted one of the 10 best small towns in America. One of the primary benefits of living in Shadowbrook is the easy walking distance to the many shops, restaurants, bars, and community events at Town Center. There is always something going on in the park, especially in the warmer months, including weekly concerts and festivals as well as a farmers market. For nature lovers, the neighborhood is steps away from the Suwanee Greenway walking trail. In-town living in the suburbs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3783 Memphis Drive have any available units?
3783 Memphis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3783 Memphis Drive have?
Some of 3783 Memphis Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3783 Memphis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3783 Memphis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3783 Memphis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3783 Memphis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3783 Memphis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3783 Memphis Drive offers parking.
Does 3783 Memphis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3783 Memphis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3783 Memphis Drive have a pool?
No, 3783 Memphis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3783 Memphis Drive have accessible units?
No, 3783 Memphis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3783 Memphis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3783 Memphis Drive has units with dishwashers.
