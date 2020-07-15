All apartments in Suwanee
374 Suwanee Avenue
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:15 AM

374 Suwanee Avenue

374 Suwanee Avenue · (678) 357-2325
Suwanee
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $1,300
Apartments with Parking
Apartments under $1,400
Location

374 Suwanee Avenue, Suwanee, GA 30024

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2224 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Elegant 3BR/3.5BT townhome in the heart of award winning Suwanee Town Center. Walk to shopping, dining, and park with fountain and amphitheater. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and breakfast bar upgraded with granite counters, white cabinets, and SS appliances. Enjoy the great family room with fireplace. Relax on the balcony with view to the city. Two large bedrooms and two full baths upstairs with laundry room. Fully finished basement with bedroom and full bath. 2-car garage. Elegant, Modern, Smart... Location, location, location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Suwanee Avenue have any available units?
374 Suwanee Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 374 Suwanee Avenue have?
Some of 374 Suwanee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Suwanee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
374 Suwanee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Suwanee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 374 Suwanee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 374 Suwanee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 374 Suwanee Avenue offers parking.
Does 374 Suwanee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 374 Suwanee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Suwanee Avenue have a pool?
No, 374 Suwanee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 374 Suwanee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 374 Suwanee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Suwanee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 374 Suwanee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
