374 Suwanee Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Elegant 3BR/3.5BT townhome in the heart of award winning Suwanee Town Center. Walk to shopping, dining, and park with fountain and amphitheater. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and breakfast bar upgraded with granite counters, white cabinets, and SS appliances. Enjoy the great family room with fireplace. Relax on the balcony with view to the city. Two large bedrooms and two full baths upstairs with laundry room. Fully finished basement with bedroom and full bath. 2-car garage. Elegant, Modern, Smart... Location, location, location.