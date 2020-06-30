All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:38 PM

3709 White Sands Way

3709 White Sands Way · No Longer Available
Location

3709 White Sands Way, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime location! Outstanding home features hardwood flooring on main floor. Through-out the home there is tile, granite, custom cabinets & low flu toilets, lots of upgrades. Award winning North Gwinnett school cluster! Two-story foyer bright & open family rm w/fireplace, large dining rm w/chair & picture frame molding. Formal Living rm; Gourmet kitchen w/upgrades; newer ss appliances; Master Suite has a sitting room & private master bath w/upgrades; sleek stand up shower, Level front yard & fenced back yard. New French drain, New paint inside and out. Walk, Bike ride to

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 White Sands Way have any available units?
3709 White Sands Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 White Sands Way have?
Some of 3709 White Sands Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 White Sands Way currently offering any rent specials?
3709 White Sands Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 White Sands Way pet-friendly?
No, 3709 White Sands Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 3709 White Sands Way offer parking?
Yes, 3709 White Sands Way offers parking.
Does 3709 White Sands Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3709 White Sands Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 White Sands Way have a pool?
No, 3709 White Sands Way does not have a pool.
Does 3709 White Sands Way have accessible units?
No, 3709 White Sands Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 White Sands Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 White Sands Way has units with dishwashers.

