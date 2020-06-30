3709 White Sands Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Prime location! Outstanding home features hardwood flooring on main floor. Through-out the home there is tile, granite, custom cabinets & low flu toilets, lots of upgrades. Award winning North Gwinnett school cluster! Two-story foyer bright & open family rm w/fireplace, large dining rm w/chair & picture frame molding. Formal Living rm; Gourmet kitchen w/upgrades; newer ss appliances; Master Suite has a sitting room & private master bath w/upgrades; sleek stand up shower, Level front yard & fenced back yard. New French drain, New paint inside and out. Walk, Bike ride to