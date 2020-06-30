3709 White Sands Way

Amenities
Prime location! Outstanding home features hardwood flooring on main floor. Through-out the home there is tile, granite, custom cabinets & low flu toilets, lots of upgrades. Award winning North Gwinnett school cluster! Two-story foyer bright & open family rm w/fireplace, large dining rm w/chair & picture frame molding. Formal Living rm; Gourmet kitchen w/upgrades; newer ss appliances; Master Suite has a sitting room & private master bath w/upgrades; sleek stand up shower, Level front yard & fenced back yard. New French drain, New paint inside and out. Walk, Bike ride to