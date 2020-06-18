All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:37 AM

3700 Martin Farm Road

3700 Martin Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Martin Farm Road, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful renovated house only 1 mile from Suwannee town center. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. All new laminate floors, new kitchen, and baths. Private backyard. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Martin Farm Road have any available units?
3700 Martin Farm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Martin Farm Road have?
Some of 3700 Martin Farm Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Martin Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Martin Farm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Martin Farm Road pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Martin Farm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 3700 Martin Farm Road offer parking?
No, 3700 Martin Farm Road does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Martin Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Martin Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Martin Farm Road have a pool?
No, 3700 Martin Farm Road does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Martin Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 3700 Martin Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Martin Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Martin Farm Road has units with dishwashers.

