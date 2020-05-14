3664 White Sands Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

**COMING SOON 8/14/2019** GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME IN POPULAR SUWANEE!! UPGRADES GALORE!!! Enjoy the spacious floorplan in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story traditional home. The home features a hardwood floor entry, formal living room, formal dining, wonderful kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, breakfast bar, new fixtures, sink and flooring with view of the 2 story family room with fireplace, beautiful master suite and spacious secondary bedrooms and 2 car garage. Wonderful Swim/Tennis neighborhood.