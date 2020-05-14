All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

3664 White Sands Way

3664 White Sands Way · No Longer Available
Location

3664 White Sands Way, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
**COMING SOON 8/14/2019** GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME IN POPULAR SUWANEE!! UPGRADES GALORE!!! Enjoy the spacious floorplan in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story traditional home. The home features a hardwood floor entry, formal living room, formal dining, wonderful kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, breakfast bar, new fixtures, sink and flooring with view of the 2 story family room with fireplace, beautiful master suite and spacious secondary bedrooms and 2 car garage. Wonderful Swim/Tennis neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3664 White Sands Way have any available units?
3664 White Sands Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3664 White Sands Way have?
Some of 3664 White Sands Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3664 White Sands Way currently offering any rent specials?
3664 White Sands Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3664 White Sands Way pet-friendly?
No, 3664 White Sands Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 3664 White Sands Way offer parking?
Yes, 3664 White Sands Way offers parking.
Does 3664 White Sands Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3664 White Sands Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3664 White Sands Way have a pool?
Yes, 3664 White Sands Way has a pool.
Does 3664 White Sands Way have accessible units?
No, 3664 White Sands Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3664 White Sands Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3664 White Sands Way has units with dishwashers.
