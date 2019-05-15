3345 Pierce Arrow Circle

Come home to a highly sought after 4bd 2 1/2bth in Ranch in Suwanee. Master on mainwith large bedrooms and updated kitchen. Vaulted ceilings hardwood floors throughoutthe home. Jack and Jill bathroom and large patio and backyard. Highly sought-afterschools. Incredibly priced for this market.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
