3324 Willow Glen Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Stunning 6 Beds/5 Baths home situated on a level lot. Gorgeous 3 side brick home has amazing detail throughout. 2 story Foyer and Family room provides plenty of natural lighting. Large KIT w Breakfast area, view to Family Room, stain cabinets, granite c-tops, walk in pantry & wood floors. One Bed & full bath on main. Large master suite, Sep. vanities & tile flooring and shower in Master bath. Split bedroom plan w Jack n Jill bath. Terrace level features Full in-law suite and entertaining area, including full custom build kitchen. Direct access to Suwanee Greenway.