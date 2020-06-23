All apartments in Suwanee
3136 Willow Leaf Drive
3136 Willow Leaf Drive

3136 Willow Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3136 Willow Leaf Drive, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
TOP RATED NORTH GWINNETT SCHOOLS! Custom Home w/Full, Finished Basement! 6 Bed/4.5 Bath! Lake Community w/access to Suwanee Greenway 9 Mile Trail. Entertainer's Kitchen, SS Appliances, Formal Living and Dining! Upstairs 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths!! One Guest Bedroom has a Wood Plank Wall & Outstanding Decorator Colors!Step-Up Bedroom is an Over Sized Bedroom with Full Bath! Custom Finished Basement with Fully Equipped Kitchen, Living Room w/Stone Fireplace, Media Room, Bedroom,Full Bathroom! Playset Stays! Lawn Care & Trash included. Available 1/1/19. Min 2 yr lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 Willow Leaf Drive have any available units?
3136 Willow Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3136 Willow Leaf Drive have?
Some of 3136 Willow Leaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 Willow Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Willow Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Willow Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3136 Willow Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 3136 Willow Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3136 Willow Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 3136 Willow Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3136 Willow Leaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Willow Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 3136 Willow Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Willow Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 3136 Willow Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Willow Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3136 Willow Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
