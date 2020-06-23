3136 Willow Leaf Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace media room

TOP RATED NORTH GWINNETT SCHOOLS! Custom Home w/Full, Finished Basement! 6 Bed/4.5 Bath! Lake Community w/access to Suwanee Greenway 9 Mile Trail. Entertainer's Kitchen, SS Appliances, Formal Living and Dining! Upstairs 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths!! One Guest Bedroom has a Wood Plank Wall & Outstanding Decorator Colors!Step-Up Bedroom is an Over Sized Bedroom with Full Bath! Custom Finished Basement with Fully Equipped Kitchen, Living Room w/Stone Fireplace, Media Room, Bedroom,Full Bathroom! Playset Stays! Lawn Care & Trash included. Available 1/1/19. Min 2 yr lease