Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
963 Laurel Green Ln
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
963 Laurel Green Ln
963 Laurel Green Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
963 Laurel Green Lane, Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Amenities
garbage disposal
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home - Property Id: 128779
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has 2,340 square feet of living space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128779
Property Id 128779
(RLNE4947368)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 963 Laurel Green Ln have any available units?
963 Laurel Green Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sugar Hill, GA
.
What amenities does 963 Laurel Green Ln have?
Some of 963 Laurel Green Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 963 Laurel Green Ln currently offering any rent specials?
963 Laurel Green Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 Laurel Green Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 963 Laurel Green Ln is pet friendly.
Does 963 Laurel Green Ln offer parking?
No, 963 Laurel Green Ln does not offer parking.
Does 963 Laurel Green Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 963 Laurel Green Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 Laurel Green Ln have a pool?
No, 963 Laurel Green Ln does not have a pool.
Does 963 Laurel Green Ln have accessible units?
No, 963 Laurel Green Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 963 Laurel Green Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 963 Laurel Green Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 963 Laurel Green Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 963 Laurel Green Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
