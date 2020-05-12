All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 908 Upland Ives Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
908 Upland Ives Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:50 PM

908 Upland Ives Drive

908 Upland Ives Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

908 Upland Ives Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Upland Ives Drive have any available units?
908 Upland Ives Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 908 Upland Ives Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 Upland Ives Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Upland Ives Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Upland Ives Drive is pet friendly.
Does 908 Upland Ives Drive offer parking?
No, 908 Upland Ives Drive does not offer parking.
Does 908 Upland Ives Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Upland Ives Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Upland Ives Drive have a pool?
No, 908 Upland Ives Drive does not have a pool.
Does 908 Upland Ives Drive have accessible units?
No, 908 Upland Ives Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Upland Ives Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Upland Ives Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Upland Ives Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Upland Ives Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University