615 Hickory Nobb
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:39 PM

615 Hickory Nobb

615 Hickory Nobb · No Longer Available
Location

615 Hickory Nobb, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,420 sq ft, 2 story home in Sugar Hill! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Hickory Nobb have any available units?
615 Hickory Nobb doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 615 Hickory Nobb have?
Some of 615 Hickory Nobb's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Hickory Nobb currently offering any rent specials?
615 Hickory Nobb is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Hickory Nobb pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Hickory Nobb is pet friendly.
Does 615 Hickory Nobb offer parking?
No, 615 Hickory Nobb does not offer parking.
Does 615 Hickory Nobb have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Hickory Nobb does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Hickory Nobb have a pool?
No, 615 Hickory Nobb does not have a pool.
Does 615 Hickory Nobb have accessible units?
No, 615 Hickory Nobb does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Hickory Nobb have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Hickory Nobb does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Hickory Nobb have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Hickory Nobb does not have units with air conditioning.
