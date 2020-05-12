All apartments in Sugar Hill
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:02 PM

5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast

5992 Mock Ives Ct · (678) 223-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5992 Mock Ives Ct, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2007 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast have any available units?
5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast has a unit available for $1,805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast offer parking?
No, 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5992 Mock Ives Court Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
