Sugar Hill, GA
5685 Princeton Oaks Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

5685 Princeton Oaks Drive

5685 Princeton Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

5685 Princeton Oaks Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,548 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5486577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive have any available units?
5685 Princeton Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive have?
Some of 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5685 Princeton Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5685 Princeton Oaks Drive has units with air conditioning.
