Sugar Hill, GA
561 La Perla Drive
561 La Perla Drive

561 La Perla Dr · No Longer Available
Sugar Hill
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

561 La Perla Dr, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Craftsman Style Home * Large semi corner lot* Fenced back yard* Open Family and Dinning Room* Granite Countertops* Breakfast Bar Island*Stain Steel Appliances*Guest bedroom/office on Main Level w/full bathroom*Oversized Master Suite with sitting area*His & Hers vanities* walking closet* Great Community with Pool and Tennis Court. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 La Perla Drive have any available units?
561 La Perla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 561 La Perla Drive have?
Some of 561 La Perla Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 La Perla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
561 La Perla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 La Perla Drive pet-friendly?
No, 561 La Perla Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 561 La Perla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 561 La Perla Drive offers parking.
Does 561 La Perla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 La Perla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 La Perla Drive have a pool?
Yes, 561 La Perla Drive has a pool.
Does 561 La Perla Drive have accessible units?
No, 561 La Perla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 561 La Perla Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 La Perla Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 561 La Perla Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 La Perla Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
