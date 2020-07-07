561 La Perla Drive

Beautiful Craftsman Style Home * Large semi corner lot* Fenced back yard* Open Family and Dinning Room* Granite Countertops* Breakfast Bar Island*Stain Steel Appliances*Guest bedroom/office on Main Level w/full bathroom*Oversized Master Suite with sitting area*His & Hers vanities* walking closet* Great Community with Pool and Tennis Court. Close to shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
