Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:43 PM

5275 Maltdie Court Northeast

5275 Maltdie Court Northeast · (678) 235-9094
Location

5275 Maltdie Court Northeast, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2.1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Adorable 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,616 sq ft home in Sugar Hill! Spacious living room with great fireplace and natural lighting! Beautiful Kitchen with updated counters and breakfast area with backyard access. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard and deck, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast have any available units?
5275 Maltdie Court Northeast has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast have?
Some of 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5275 Maltdie Court Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast offer parking?
No, 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5275 Maltdie Court Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
