5266 Under Way
5266 Under Way

5266 Under Way · No Longer Available
Location

5266 Under Way, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful non-step ranch in a sought after school district! Family room features vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, newer paint, newer HVAC system, newer water heater. Large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and views to the family room. Large master with vaulted ceilings, master bath features separate shower and large soaking tub. Fully fenced backyard. Community features pool, playground, and basketball. Minutes to Lake Lanier. Convenient to I-985 and 400, Mall of Georgia, and Suwanee Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5266 Under Way have any available units?
5266 Under Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 5266 Under Way have?
Some of 5266 Under Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5266 Under Way currently offering any rent specials?
5266 Under Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5266 Under Way pet-friendly?
No, 5266 Under Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 5266 Under Way offer parking?
Yes, 5266 Under Way does offer parking.
Does 5266 Under Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5266 Under Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5266 Under Way have a pool?
Yes, 5266 Under Way has a pool.
Does 5266 Under Way have accessible units?
No, 5266 Under Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5266 Under Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5266 Under Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5266 Under Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5266 Under Way has units with air conditioning.
