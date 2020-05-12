5266 Under Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool

Beautiful non-step ranch in a sought after school district! Family room features vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, newer paint, newer HVAC system, newer water heater. Large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and views to the family room. Large master with vaulted ceilings, master bath features separate shower and large soaking tub. Fully fenced backyard. Community features pool, playground, and basketball. Minutes to Lake Lanier. Convenient to I-985 and 400, Mall of Georgia, and Suwanee Town Center.