5203 Park Vale Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 story brick front 4bd/3.5 bath home in sought after Gwinnett County school district. Separate dining room, gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, white cabinets & island/breakfast bar, family room with coffered ceilings, cozy fireplace and built-ins. The 2nd flr has a laundry room and Master bedroom featuring trey ceilings, a luxurious master bath with tile shower, sep tub and walk-in closet. Easy access to EE Robinson Park, city of Sugar Hill E-Center, Lake Lanier, Interstates, shopping, and restaurants.