Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:52 AM

5203 Park Vale Dr

5203 Park Vale Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5203 Park Vale Dr, Sugar Hill, GA 30024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2 story brick front 4bd/3.5 bath home in sought after Gwinnett County school district. Separate dining room, gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, white cabinets & island/breakfast bar, family room with coffered ceilings, cozy fireplace and built-ins. The 2nd flr has a laundry room and Master bedroom featuring trey ceilings, a luxurious master bath with tile shower, sep tub and walk-in closet. Easy access to EE Robinson Park, city of Sugar Hill E-Center, Lake Lanier, Interstates, shopping, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 Park Vale Dr have any available units?
5203 Park Vale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 5203 Park Vale Dr have?
Some of 5203 Park Vale Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 Park Vale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5203 Park Vale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 Park Vale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5203 Park Vale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 5203 Park Vale Dr offer parking?
No, 5203 Park Vale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5203 Park Vale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 Park Vale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 Park Vale Dr have a pool?
No, 5203 Park Vale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5203 Park Vale Dr have accessible units?
No, 5203 Park Vale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 Park Vale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 Park Vale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 Park Vale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 Park Vale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

