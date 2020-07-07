All apartments in Sugar Hill
4835 Cold Creek Court
4835 Cold Creek Court

4835 Cold Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

4835 Cold Creek Court, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4835 Cold Creek Court have any available units?
4835 Cold Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 4835 Cold Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
4835 Cold Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4835 Cold Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4835 Cold Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 4835 Cold Creek Court offer parking?
No, 4835 Cold Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 4835 Cold Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4835 Cold Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4835 Cold Creek Court have a pool?
No, 4835 Cold Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 4835 Cold Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 4835 Cold Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4835 Cold Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4835 Cold Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4835 Cold Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4835 Cold Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

