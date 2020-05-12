All apartments in Sugar Hill
4688 Lois Dr
Last updated December 7 2019 at 6:24 PM

4688 Lois Dr

4688 Lois Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4688 Lois Dr, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Nice 2 bedroom townhome. No pets requirement to rent 580+ credit score, $2,500 net income, criminal background check, rental history and employment. $925 security deposit due upon notice of acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4688 Lois Dr have any available units?
4688 Lois Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 4688 Lois Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4688 Lois Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4688 Lois Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4688 Lois Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 4688 Lois Dr offer parking?
No, 4688 Lois Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4688 Lois Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4688 Lois Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4688 Lois Dr have a pool?
No, 4688 Lois Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4688 Lois Dr have accessible units?
No, 4688 Lois Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4688 Lois Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4688 Lois Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4688 Lois Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4688 Lois Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
