Nice 2 bedroom townhome. No pets requirement to rent 580+ credit score, $2,500 net income, criminal background check, rental history and employment. $925 security deposit due upon notice of acceptance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4688 Lois Dr have any available units?
4688 Lois Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 4688 Lois Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4688 Lois Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.