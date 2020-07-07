Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
4510 Creek Bluff Dr
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4510 Creek Bluff Dr
4510 Creek Bluff Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4510 Creek Bluff Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom house. 2400 sq ft. Great neighborhood and schools. Fenced in back yard. Close to shopping and highway. Please call David for info viewing. 6782079495
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4510 Creek Bluff Dr have any available units?
4510 Creek Bluff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sugar Hill, GA
.
What amenities does 4510 Creek Bluff Dr have?
Some of 4510 Creek Bluff Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4510 Creek Bluff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4510 Creek Bluff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 Creek Bluff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4510 Creek Bluff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4510 Creek Bluff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4510 Creek Bluff Dr offers parking.
Does 4510 Creek Bluff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4510 Creek Bluff Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 Creek Bluff Dr have a pool?
No, 4510 Creek Bluff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4510 Creek Bluff Dr have accessible units?
No, 4510 Creek Bluff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 Creek Bluff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4510 Creek Bluff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4510 Creek Bluff Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4510 Creek Bluff Dr has units with air conditioning.
