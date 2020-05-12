All apartments in Sugar Hill
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

4416 Kerrington Avenue

4416 Kerrington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Kerrington Ave, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BACK ON THE MARKET! Like NEW Townhome in Hadley Township Subdivision. Sought After 4/3/1 Ashland Floorplan is Open & Spacious W-Impressive Kitchen W-Expansive Island, Formal Dining Area, FR W-FP & Finished Terrace Level. Upper Level has a Sizeable Master & Spacious Spare Bedrooms. Terrace Level is a Great Flex Space W-Full Bath. Top Rated North Gwinnett School District! Convenient to Shops, Restaurants, Parks, The Sugar Hill & Suwanee Town Centers & More! Gated + HOA Covers Lawncare & Exterior Maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Kerrington Avenue have any available units?
4416 Kerrington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 4416 Kerrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Kerrington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Kerrington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4416 Kerrington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 4416 Kerrington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4416 Kerrington Avenue offers parking.
Does 4416 Kerrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Kerrington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Kerrington Avenue have a pool?
No, 4416 Kerrington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4416 Kerrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4416 Kerrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Kerrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 Kerrington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4416 Kerrington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4416 Kerrington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
