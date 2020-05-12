4416 Kerrington Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage

BACK ON THE MARKET! Like NEW Townhome in Hadley Township Subdivision. Sought After 4/3/1 Ashland Floorplan is Open & Spacious W-Impressive Kitchen W-Expansive Island, Formal Dining Area, FR W-FP & Finished Terrace Level. Upper Level has a Sizeable Master & Spacious Spare Bedrooms. Terrace Level is a Great Flex Space W-Full Bath. Top Rated North Gwinnett School District! Convenient to Shops, Restaurants, Parks, The Sugar Hill & Suwanee Town Centers & More! Gated + HOA Covers Lawncare & Exterior Maintenance.