201 Price Hills Trl

Beautiful 2 story home on almost an acre lot within walking distance of highly desirable North Gwinnett schools. This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors, high ceilings, two fireplaces, rocking chair style front porch and a second story walk-out balcony. Spacious open kitchen with an island and attached pantry, huge dining room which seats 12+ guests. Large deck that overlooks private fenced back yard. Attached 2 car garage. Close to shopping and entertainment. Renter's insurance is required.