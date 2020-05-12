All apartments in Sugar Hill
201 Price Hills Trl
201 Price Hills Trl

201 Price Hills Trail · No Longer Available
Location

201 Price Hills Trail, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home on almost an acre lot within walking distance of highly desirable North Gwinnett schools. This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors, high ceilings, two fireplaces, rocking chair style front porch and a second story walk-out balcony. Spacious open kitchen with an island and attached pantry, huge dining room which seats 12+ guests. Large deck that overlooks private fenced back yard. Attached 2 car garage. Close to shopping and entertainment. Renter's insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Price Hills Trl have any available units?
201 Price Hills Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 201 Price Hills Trl have?
Some of 201 Price Hills Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Price Hills Trl currently offering any rent specials?
201 Price Hills Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Price Hills Trl pet-friendly?
No, 201 Price Hills Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 201 Price Hills Trl offer parking?
Yes, 201 Price Hills Trl offers parking.
Does 201 Price Hills Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Price Hills Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Price Hills Trl have a pool?
No, 201 Price Hills Trl does not have a pool.
Does 201 Price Hills Trl have accessible units?
No, 201 Price Hills Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Price Hills Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Price Hills Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Price Hills Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Price Hills Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
