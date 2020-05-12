Beautiful 3side brick house in Gated community. Hardwood on Main, Kitchen with granite , Custom stain Cabinets & Backsplash, with Island, Huge Master bedroom and spacious secondary rooms, huge Living & dining combo, Great School District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 Daniel Creek Lane have any available units?
150 Daniel Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 150 Daniel Creek Lane have?
Some of 150 Daniel Creek Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Daniel Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
150 Daniel Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.