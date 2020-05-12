All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 150 Daniel Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
150 Daniel Creek Lane
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:30 AM

150 Daniel Creek Lane

150 Daniel Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

150 Daniel Creek Ln, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3side brick house in Gated community. Hardwood on Main, Kitchen with granite , Custom stain Cabinets & Backsplash, with Island,
Huge Master bedroom and spacious secondary rooms, huge Living & dining combo, Great School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Daniel Creek Lane have any available units?
150 Daniel Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 150 Daniel Creek Lane have?
Some of 150 Daniel Creek Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Daniel Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
150 Daniel Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Daniel Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 150 Daniel Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 150 Daniel Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 150 Daniel Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 150 Daniel Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Daniel Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Daniel Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 150 Daniel Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 150 Daniel Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 150 Daniel Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Daniel Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Daniel Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Daniel Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Daniel Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University