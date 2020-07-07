All apartments in Sugar Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1475 Brookdale Drive

1475 Brookdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1475 Brookdale Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 Brookdale Drive have any available units?
1475 Brookdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 1475 Brookdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Brookdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Brookdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1475 Brookdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1475 Brookdale Drive offer parking?
No, 1475 Brookdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1475 Brookdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1475 Brookdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Brookdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1475 Brookdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1475 Brookdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1475 Brookdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Brookdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1475 Brookdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1475 Brookdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1475 Brookdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
