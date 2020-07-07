Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 1176 Olivet Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
1176 Olivet Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1176 Olivet Dr
1176 Olivet Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1176 Olivet Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Amenities
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath with additional room that could easily be a 3rd bedroom. Carport and 1/2 acre fenced yard. Laminate floors throughout. Availability immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1176 Olivet Dr have any available units?
1176 Olivet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sugar Hill, GA
.
Is 1176 Olivet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1176 Olivet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1176 Olivet Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1176 Olivet Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill
.
Does 1176 Olivet Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1176 Olivet Dr offers parking.
Does 1176 Olivet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1176 Olivet Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1176 Olivet Dr have a pool?
No, 1176 Olivet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1176 Olivet Dr have accessible units?
No, 1176 Olivet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1176 Olivet Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1176 Olivet Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1176 Olivet Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1176 Olivet Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Similar Pages
Sugar Hill 1 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill 3 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with Garage
Sugar Hill Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Oakwood, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GA
Grayson, GA
Dawsonville, GA
Jasper, GA
Covington, GA
Winder, GA
Lovejoy, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Lanier Technical College
Life University