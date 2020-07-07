All apartments in Sugar Hill
1176 Olivet Dr
1176 Olivet Dr

1176 Olivet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1176 Olivet Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath with additional room that could easily be a 3rd bedroom. Carport and 1/2 acre fenced yard. Laminate floors throughout. Availability immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1176 Olivet Dr have any available units?
1176 Olivet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 1176 Olivet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1176 Olivet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1176 Olivet Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1176 Olivet Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 1176 Olivet Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1176 Olivet Dr offers parking.
Does 1176 Olivet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1176 Olivet Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1176 Olivet Dr have a pool?
No, 1176 Olivet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1176 Olivet Dr have accessible units?
No, 1176 Olivet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1176 Olivet Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1176 Olivet Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1176 Olivet Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1176 Olivet Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

