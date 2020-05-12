All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 1172 Riverside Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
1172 Riverside Trce
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM

1172 Riverside Trce

1172 Riverside Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1172 Riverside Trace, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1172 Riverside Trce have any available units?
1172 Riverside Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 1172 Riverside Trce have?
Some of 1172 Riverside Trce's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1172 Riverside Trce currently offering any rent specials?
1172 Riverside Trce isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1172 Riverside Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 1172 Riverside Trce is pet friendly.
Does 1172 Riverside Trce offer parking?
Yes, 1172 Riverside Trce does offer parking.
Does 1172 Riverside Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1172 Riverside Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1172 Riverside Trce have a pool?
No, 1172 Riverside Trce does not have a pool.
Does 1172 Riverside Trce have accessible units?
No, 1172 Riverside Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 1172 Riverside Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1172 Riverside Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 1172 Riverside Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 1172 Riverside Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University