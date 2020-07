Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access pool table

The Life at Clifton Glen, located in Stone Mountain, GA, offers both newly renovated and refreshed 1 to 4 bedroom apartment homes. Each floor plan includes fully equipped kitchens, large closets, a private patio/balcony and much more! Additional conveniences include onsite management and maintenance staff available to assist in ensuring your comfort and satisfaction as a valued resident in our community. Visit us today and tour your new home with a member of our welcoming leasing team.



THE LIFE AT

The Life at Clifton Glen is proudly owned and managed by The Life Properties. You can recognize our sister properties during your apartment search by looking out for our THE LIFE AT service mark utilized in connectin with the community name.