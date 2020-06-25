All apartments in Stone Mountain
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

887 Sheppard Way

887 Sheppard Way · No Longer Available
Location

887 Sheppard Way, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,381 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 887 Sheppard Way have any available units?
887 Sheppard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 887 Sheppard Way currently offering any rent specials?
887 Sheppard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 887 Sheppard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 887 Sheppard Way is pet friendly.
Does 887 Sheppard Way offer parking?
No, 887 Sheppard Way does not offer parking.
Does 887 Sheppard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 887 Sheppard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 887 Sheppard Way have a pool?
Yes, 887 Sheppard Way has a pool.
Does 887 Sheppard Way have accessible units?
No, 887 Sheppard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 887 Sheppard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 887 Sheppard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 887 Sheppard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 887 Sheppard Way does not have units with air conditioning.
