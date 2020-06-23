All apartments in Stone Mountain
Find more places like 844 Churchill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Mountain, GA
/
844 Churchill Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

844 Churchill Court

844 Churchill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Mountain
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

844 Churchill Court, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Stone Mountain, GA. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,520 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, 1 car garage, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Churchill Court have any available units?
844 Churchill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 844 Churchill Court currently offering any rent specials?
844 Churchill Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Churchill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 Churchill Court is pet friendly.
Does 844 Churchill Court offer parking?
Yes, 844 Churchill Court does offer parking.
Does 844 Churchill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Churchill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Churchill Court have a pool?
No, 844 Churchill Court does not have a pool.
Does 844 Churchill Court have accessible units?
No, 844 Churchill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Churchill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 Churchill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Churchill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 Churchill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Stone Mountain 1 BedroomsStone Mountain 2 Bedrooms
Stone Mountain Apartments with ParkingStone Mountain Luxury Places
Stone Mountain Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA
Hapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University