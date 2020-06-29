All apartments in Stone Mountain
Find more places like 807 Sheppard Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Mountain, GA
/
807 Sheppard Cove
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:16 PM

807 Sheppard Cove

807 Sheppard Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Mountain
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

807 Sheppard Cove, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Move right into this 3BR 2BA home with 1248 sq ft of living space! Features include a sunny front deck porch, a two-car garage, a living room fireplace, open concept living, and dining room combination, and nice sized bedrooms and a rear deck makes this home comfortable and won't last long. Schedule your easy access showing today and make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Stone Mountain High School
Middle school: Stone Mountain Middle School
Elementary school: Stone Mountain Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Sheppard Cove have any available units?
807 Sheppard Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 807 Sheppard Cove currently offering any rent specials?
807 Sheppard Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Sheppard Cove pet-friendly?
No, 807 Sheppard Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 807 Sheppard Cove offer parking?
Yes, 807 Sheppard Cove offers parking.
Does 807 Sheppard Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Sheppard Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Sheppard Cove have a pool?
No, 807 Sheppard Cove does not have a pool.
Does 807 Sheppard Cove have accessible units?
No, 807 Sheppard Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Sheppard Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Sheppard Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Sheppard Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Sheppard Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Similar Pages

Stone Mountain 1 BedroomsStone Mountain 2 Bedrooms
Stone Mountain Apartments with ParkingStone Mountain Luxury Places
Stone Mountain Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA
Hapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University