807 Sheppard Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** Move right into this 3BR 2BA home with 1248 sq ft of living space! Features include a sunny front deck porch, a two-car garage, a living room fireplace, open concept living, and dining room combination, and nice sized bedrooms and a rear deck makes this home comfortable and won't last long. Schedule your easy access showing today and make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Stone Mountain High School

Middle school: Stone Mountain Middle School

Elementary school: Stone Mountain Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.