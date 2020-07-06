All apartments in Stone Mountain
769 Third Street

769 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

769 3rd Street, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch within walking distance to Stone Mountain Park! Open and bright living area with hardwoods throughout. New Carpets in Bedrooms. Fresh Paint. Big fenced in backyard for Privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 Third Street have any available units?
769 Third Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 769 Third Street have?
Some of 769 Third Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 769 Third Street currently offering any rent specials?
769 Third Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 Third Street pet-friendly?
No, 769 Third Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 769 Third Street offer parking?
Yes, 769 Third Street offers parking.
Does 769 Third Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 769 Third Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 Third Street have a pool?
No, 769 Third Street does not have a pool.
Does 769 Third Street have accessible units?
No, 769 Third Street does not have accessible units.
Does 769 Third Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 769 Third Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 769 Third Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 769 Third Street does not have units with air conditioning.

