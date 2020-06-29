All apartments in Stone Mountain
Find more places like 685 Sheppard Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Mountain, GA
/
685 Sheppard Road
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:15 AM

685 Sheppard Road

685 Sheppard Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Mountain
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

685 Sheppard Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Stone Mountain, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 Sheppard Road have any available units?
685 Sheppard Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 685 Sheppard Road have?
Some of 685 Sheppard Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 Sheppard Road currently offering any rent specials?
685 Sheppard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 Sheppard Road pet-friendly?
No, 685 Sheppard Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 685 Sheppard Road offer parking?
Yes, 685 Sheppard Road offers parking.
Does 685 Sheppard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 685 Sheppard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 Sheppard Road have a pool?
No, 685 Sheppard Road does not have a pool.
Does 685 Sheppard Road have accessible units?
No, 685 Sheppard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 685 Sheppard Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 685 Sheppard Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 685 Sheppard Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 685 Sheppard Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Stone Mountain 1 BedroomsStone Mountain 2 Bedrooms
Stone Mountain Apartments with ParkingStone Mountain Luxury Places
Stone Mountain Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA
Hapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University