Stone Mountain, GA
558 Ridge Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM

558 Ridge Avenue

558 Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

558 Ridge Avenue, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Don't miss out on this perfect 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch in Stone Mountain! Spacious family room with bookcases and fireplace. Dedicated laundry room. Spacious kitchen. Sizable bedrooms on a split floorplan. Large private backyard and curved driveway. Great curb appeal. Fresh paint and clean. Close to Marta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 Ridge Avenue have any available units?
558 Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 558 Ridge Avenue have?
Some of 558 Ridge Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
558 Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 558 Ridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 558 Ridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 558 Ridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 558 Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 558 Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 558 Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 558 Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 558 Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 Ridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 558 Ridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 558 Ridge Avenue has units with air conditioning.
