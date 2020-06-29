558 Ridge Avenue, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 Stone Mountain
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Don't miss out on this perfect 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch in Stone Mountain! Spacious family room with bookcases and fireplace. Dedicated laundry room. Spacious kitchen. Sizable bedrooms on a split floorplan. Large private backyard and curved driveway. Great curb appeal. Fresh paint and clean. Close to Marta.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
