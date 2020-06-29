558 Ridge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Don't miss out on this perfect 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch in Stone Mountain! Spacious family room with bookcases and fireplace. Dedicated laundry room. Spacious kitchen. Sizable bedrooms on a split floorplan. Large private backyard and curved driveway. Great curb appeal. Fresh paint and clean. Close to Marta.