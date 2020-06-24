All apartments in Stone Mountain
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

534 Zachary Court

534 Zachary Court · No Longer Available
Location

534 Zachary Court, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered EXCLUSIVELY by Brandywine Homes USA.

Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

Tenant insurance required. Home rented in current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties. Please register with Rently and request a showing. Our agent will call you back promptly with special directions.

Brandywine Homes does not list on Craigslist.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,270, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,270, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Zachary Court have any available units?
534 Zachary Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 534 Zachary Court currently offering any rent specials?
534 Zachary Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Zachary Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Zachary Court is pet friendly.
Does 534 Zachary Court offer parking?
No, 534 Zachary Court does not offer parking.
Does 534 Zachary Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Zachary Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Zachary Court have a pool?
No, 534 Zachary Court does not have a pool.
Does 534 Zachary Court have accessible units?
No, 534 Zachary Court does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Zachary Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Zachary Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Zachary Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Zachary Court does not have units with air conditioning.
