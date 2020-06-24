534 Zachary Court

Amenities
This home is offered EXCLUSIVELY by Brandywine Homes USA.
Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply).
Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.
Tenant insurance required. Home rented in current condition.
We utilize Rently.com to show our properties. Please register with Rently and request a showing. Our agent will call you back promptly with special directions.
Brandywine Homes does not list on Craigslist.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,270, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,270, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.