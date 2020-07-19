All apartments in Stone Mountain
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5269 Tracy Court

5269 Tracy Court · No Longer Available
Location

5269 Tracy Court, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Home in Quiet Dekalb County Neighborhood
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,590 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to exe

(RLNE4545238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5269 Tracy Court have any available units?
5269 Tracy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 5269 Tracy Court have?
Some of 5269 Tracy Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5269 Tracy Court currently offering any rent specials?
5269 Tracy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5269 Tracy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5269 Tracy Court is pet friendly.
Does 5269 Tracy Court offer parking?
Yes, 5269 Tracy Court offers parking.
Does 5269 Tracy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5269 Tracy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5269 Tracy Court have a pool?
Yes, 5269 Tracy Court has a pool.
Does 5269 Tracy Court have accessible units?
No, 5269 Tracy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5269 Tracy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5269 Tracy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5269 Tracy Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5269 Tracy Court has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

