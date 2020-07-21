All apartments in Stone Mountain
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

5100 Stone Trace

5100 Stone Trace · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Stone Trace, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5100 Stone Trace Available 09/01/19 Great Home With Modern Features! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/958938

3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this property is in a great location!

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

NO Section 8.

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 5100 Stone Trace is currently being rented for $1295/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE2951550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Stone Trace have any available units?
5100 Stone Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 5100 Stone Trace currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Stone Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Stone Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 Stone Trace is pet friendly.
Does 5100 Stone Trace offer parking?
No, 5100 Stone Trace does not offer parking.
Does 5100 Stone Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Stone Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Stone Trace have a pool?
No, 5100 Stone Trace does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Stone Trace have accessible units?
No, 5100 Stone Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Stone Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 Stone Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5100 Stone Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5100 Stone Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
