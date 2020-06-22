All apartments in Stone Mountain
1078 New Gibraltar Sq
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:46 AM

1078 New Gibraltar Sq

1078 New Gibraltar Square · No Longer Available
Location

1078 New Gibraltar Square, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1078 New Gibraltar Square, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 **NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: 03/23/2020

Lovely Cape Cod home in Historic Stone Mountain Village steps away from the entrance to Stone Mountain Park and close to shops an dining of old downtown. Enter on the main level into a foyer with wood floors. There is a separate living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with tile floors and lots of cabinets, breakfast area with tile floors and French door access to the outside deck & patio, 1/2 bath, laundry closet with washer & dryer hook-ups, and access to the 2-car garage. Upper level features two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, Master bedroom with large bonus closed for storage or office area, master bath with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower with enclosure and walk-in closet. Home has plantation shutters.

Directions: Highway 78 East to Exit 5 (Stone Mountain Village), then left on East Ponce de Leon Ave., go into Stone Mountain Village, left on E. Mountain Street, left on New Gibraltar Street. Home is on the left.

Elementary: Stone Mountain
Middle: Stone Mountain
High: Stone Mountain

Built 1986 Approx. 1,991 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1078 New Gibraltar Sq have any available units?
1078 New Gibraltar Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 1078 New Gibraltar Sq have?
Some of 1078 New Gibraltar Sq's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1078 New Gibraltar Sq currently offering any rent specials?
1078 New Gibraltar Sq isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1078 New Gibraltar Sq pet-friendly?
No, 1078 New Gibraltar Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 1078 New Gibraltar Sq offer parking?
Yes, 1078 New Gibraltar Sq does offer parking.
Does 1078 New Gibraltar Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1078 New Gibraltar Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1078 New Gibraltar Sq have a pool?
No, 1078 New Gibraltar Sq does not have a pool.
Does 1078 New Gibraltar Sq have accessible units?
No, 1078 New Gibraltar Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 1078 New Gibraltar Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 1078 New Gibraltar Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1078 New Gibraltar Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 1078 New Gibraltar Sq does not have units with air conditioning.
