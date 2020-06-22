1078 New Gibraltar Sq

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1078 New Gibraltar Square, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 **NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: 03/23/2020



Lovely Cape Cod home in Historic Stone Mountain Village steps away from the entrance to Stone Mountain Park and close to shops an dining of old downtown. Enter on the main level into a foyer with wood floors. There is a separate living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with tile floors and lots of cabinets, breakfast area with tile floors and French door access to the outside deck & patio, 1/2 bath, laundry closet with washer & dryer hook-ups, and access to the 2-car garage. Upper level features two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, Master bedroom with large bonus closed for storage or office area, master bath with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower with enclosure and walk-in closet. Home has plantation shutters.



Directions: Highway 78 East to Exit 5 (Stone Mountain Village), then left on East Ponce de Leon Ave., go into Stone Mountain Village, left on E. Mountain Street, left on New Gibraltar Street. Home is on the left.



Elementary: Stone Mountain

Middle: Stone Mountain

High: Stone Mountain



Built 1986 Approx. 1,991 s/f