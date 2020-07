Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving

"Come visit Waterford Place at Mt. Zion Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring garden-style tubs, spacious walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections, and private patios or balconies. Select units also offer bay window seating, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, breakfast bar, and in-unit washer/dryer! Enjoy an array of exclusive community amenities, including two resort-style swimming pools, a sundeck, lighted tennis court, BBQ grill, picnic area, and playground! Looking to stay active? Waterford Place at Mt. Zion Apartments has a state-of-the-art fitness center right here on-site! For your convenience, we also offer a car care center and laundry facility. Contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you!"