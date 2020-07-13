All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Retreat 138

3384 Mount Zion Rd · (770) 637-0003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-305 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-202 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat 138.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
internet cafe
new construction
online portal
package receiving
volleyball court
yoga
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Be the first to enjoy your newly renovated apartment home at Retreat 138 Apartments, located in the quaint community of Stockbridge, GA. Our community is tucked away in one of the fastest growing cities outside of Atlanta. At Retreat 138, choose a floor plan ranging from one to four bedrooms, and enjoy the serene lifestyle your friends and family will envy.\n\nYoull find all of the amenities you've been looking for when you make Retreat 138 your home. Our pet-friendly, garden-style apartments for rent in Stockbridge offers its residents a variety of resort-style amenities and terrific conveniences. Each of our apartments are equipped with gorgeous chef style kitchens, separate dining areas, laundry rooms boasting a full size washer and dryer, closet space galore, and ceiling fans in every room. These amenities are just a few of the many our residents enjoy. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartment homes. Call the friendliest staff in town to schedule a tour today and see for yourself everything Retreat 138 has to offer! Remarkable apartments in Stockbridge, GA at great price. What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 200- 1 month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restriction
Parking Details: Off Street Free Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat 138 have any available units?
Retreat 138 has 2 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Retreat 138 have?
Some of Retreat 138's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat 138 currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat 138 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat 138 pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat 138 is pet friendly.
Does Retreat 138 offer parking?
Yes, Retreat 138 offers parking.
Does Retreat 138 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat 138 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat 138 have a pool?
Yes, Retreat 138 has a pool.
Does Retreat 138 have accessible units?
Yes, Retreat 138 has accessible units.
Does Retreat 138 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat 138 has units with dishwashers.
Does Retreat 138 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Retreat 138 has units with air conditioning.
