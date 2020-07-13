Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments internet cafe new construction online portal package receiving volleyball court yoga

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Be the first to enjoy your newly renovated apartment home at Retreat 138 Apartments, located in the quaint community of Stockbridge, GA. Our community is tucked away in one of the fastest growing cities outside of Atlanta. At Retreat 138, choose a floor plan ranging from one to four bedrooms, and enjoy the serene lifestyle your friends and family will envy.



Youll find all of the amenities you've been looking for when you make Retreat 138 your home. Our pet-friendly, garden-style apartments for rent in Stockbridge offers its residents a variety of resort-style amenities and terrific conveniences. Each of our apartments are equipped with gorgeous chef style kitchens, separate dining areas, laundry rooms boasting a full size washer and dryer, closet space galore, and ceiling fans in every room. These amenities are just a few of the many our residents enjoy. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartment homes. Call the friendliest staff in town to schedule a tour today and see for yourself everything Retreat 138 has to offer! Remarkable apartments in Stockbridge, GA at great price. What are you waiting for?