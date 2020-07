Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel cable included carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court cats allowed alarm system e-payments lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Stockbridge is apartment home living at its finest. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments include ceramic tile, archways, raised countertops, built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets, custom cabinets and garden tubs. Within our pet-friendly community, you will find a tennis court and baseball field, as well as a resort-style swimming pool with grilling cabana and a fitness center. We're located near I-75, I-675, Hartsfield International Airport and Downtown Atlanta. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.