Bridgewater at Mt. Zion

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area dog park

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Situated in the wooded hills of Stockbridge, a southeastern suburb of Atlanta, Bridgewater Apartments offers a beautifully-landscaped property with a large lake surrounded by picnic areas. This peaceful location is deceptively close to I-75 and I-675 for easy commutes into the city. Bridgewater offers fantastic amenities that include a sparkling swimming pool, lighted tennis courts, a playground, and a fitness center. Our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments have patios, large closets, and well-appointed kitchens. Come home to beauty, comfort, and style - come home to Bridgewater Apartments! Call today and schedule a tour.