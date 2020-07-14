All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:34 AM

Bridgewater at Mt. Zion

3156 Mount Zion Rd · (770) 343-4731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2008 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2107 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1204 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,371

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridgewater at Mt. Zion.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
dog park
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Situated in the wooded hills of Stockbridge, a southeastern suburb of Atlanta, Bridgewater Apartments offers a beautifully-landscaped property with a large lake surrounded by picnic areas. This peaceful location is deceptively close to I-75 and I-675 for easy commutes into the city. Bridgewater offers fantastic amenities that include a sparkling swimming pool, lighted tennis courts, a playground, and a fitness center. Our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments have patios, large closets, and well-appointed kitchens. Come home to beauty, comfort, and style - come home to Bridgewater Apartments! Call today and schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Persa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Mastiff, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgewater at Mt. Zion have any available units?
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion has 3 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bridgewater at Mt. Zion have?
Some of Bridgewater at Mt. Zion's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgewater at Mt. Zion currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridgewater at Mt. Zion pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridgewater at Mt. Zion is pet friendly.
Does Bridgewater at Mt. Zion offer parking?
Yes, Bridgewater at Mt. Zion offers parking.
Does Bridgewater at Mt. Zion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridgewater at Mt. Zion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgewater at Mt. Zion have a pool?
Yes, Bridgewater at Mt. Zion has a pool.
Does Bridgewater at Mt. Zion have accessible units?
No, Bridgewater at Mt. Zion does not have accessible units.
Does Bridgewater at Mt. Zion have units with dishwashers?
No, Bridgewater at Mt. Zion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Bridgewater at Mt. Zion have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bridgewater at Mt. Zion has units with air conditioning.
