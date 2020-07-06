All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

964 Maple Leaf Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,300 sf home is located in McDonough, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, vaulted ceilings and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 964 Maple Leaf Drive have any available units?
964 Maple Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 964 Maple Leaf Drive have?
Some of 964 Maple Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 Maple Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
964 Maple Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Maple Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 964 Maple Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 964 Maple Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 964 Maple Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 964 Maple Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 964 Maple Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Maple Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 964 Maple Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 964 Maple Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 964 Maple Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Maple Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 964 Maple Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 964 Maple Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 964 Maple Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

